Resverlogix Closes $15 Million Offering

Resverlogix (TSX:RVX) has closed a $15 million offering of approximately 3.8 million units sold at $4 each.

As quoted in the press release:

Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $4.60 per underlying common share for a period of 4 years from the closing of the Offering. The warrants are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RVX.WT.A.

The marketed portion of the Offering was conducted by Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “Agent”). H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive U.S. placement agent.

After the completion of the offering, Resverlogix has 204,154,455 common shares issued and outstanding.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund research and development activities, including clinical trial activities related to the Company’s Phase 3 BETonMACE trial, repayment of indebtedness, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

