Quotient Provides Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

• February 5, 2018
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today reported continued positive progress for the commercial scale-up of MosaiQ™ and its financial results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Paul Cowan, Quotient’s CEO and Chairman commented “I am very pleased to announce the successful completion of the planned modifications to the MosaiQ manufacturing process announced in early January.  These modifications were designed to further improve the performance and reliability of MosaiQ, which has been demonstrated with our latest performance evaluation data. In the next several days we expect to resume the V&V study for blood grouping, which is the final step prior to commencing our European field trials.”

genetics market 2018 report

2018 Genetics Market Report

Find out what to watch for in the world of genetics investing.
 

