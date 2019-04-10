Outlook Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) has announced it has priced its public offering of 10.3 million shares of its common stock for a total of US$10 million. As quoted in the press release: The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants are being sold at a combined public offering price of $2.75. Each share of common stock … Continued

As quoted in the press release:

The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants are being sold at a combined public offering price of $2.75. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one 15-month warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one 5-year warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price per share equal to $2.90 per share, subject to adjustment. The shares of common stock and the accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this offering but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. The gross proceeds from the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $28.4 million before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, and excluding the proceeds from the exercise of any warrants. All of the shares and accompanying warrants in the offering will be sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the Phase 3 clinical trials of ONS-5010 for wet AMD, DME and BRVO; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, funding its working capital needs, and scheduled repayments of $5.0 million outstanding principal and accrued interest on its 5% senior secured notes due June 2019 as required by the terms of a November 2018 amendment.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for this offering and Aegis Capital Corporation is acting as the co-manager for this offering.