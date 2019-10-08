Novan’s Phase 2 SB206 Study Published in Journal of American Academy of Dermatology

The company’s results from its Phase 2 SB206 trial were published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.









Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) has announced that its Phase 2 molluscum study has been published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

As quoted in the press release:

In this Phase 2 study, SB206 demonstrated clinical efficacy with a favorable safety profile. “The publication of this Phase 2 study through a prestigious platform such as JAAD underscores Novan’s innovative nitric-oxide technology and provides exposure to the results that supported our decision to progress into a Phase 3 molluscum program. There remains an unmet medical need for an efficacious and well-tolerated treatment that can be applied at home by patients or caregivers,” commented Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Ph.D., Novan’s Vice President of Medical Dermatology. Dr. Maeda-Chubachi further commented, “We look forward to reporting out the results from our Phase 3 B-SIMPLE pivotal program in the near future.” Title: “Efficacy and Tolerability of an Investigational Nitric Oxide-releasing Topical Gel in Patients With Molluscum Contagiosum: A Randomized Clinical Trial”

Authors: Adelaide A. Hebert, Elaine C. Siegfried, Todd Durham, Emily N. de León, Teresa Reams, Elizabeth Messersmith, Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi

Publication: Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (Available online 03 October 2019), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaad.2019.09.064. [Epub ahead of print] Novan continues to target top line results from the ongoing Phase 3 “B-SIMPLE” (Berdazimer Sodium In Molluscum Patients with Lesions) pivotal trials with SB206 for the treatment of molluscum no later than early in the first quarter of 2020.

