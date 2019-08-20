Biotech

Investing News

Myovant Sciences Finishes Patient Recruitment for Phase 3 Trial

- August 20th, 2019

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has announced it has finished enrolling patients in its SPIRIT 2 study, which is the first of two Phase 3 studies evaluating relugolix combination therapy for women with endometriosis-related pain. As quoted in the press release: The SPIRIT 2 study is part of an international clinical development program designed to gain regulatory … Continued

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has announced it has finished enrolling patients in its SPIRIT 2 study, which is the first of two Phase 3 studies evaluating relugolix combination therapy for women with endometriosis-related pain.

As quoted in the press release:

The SPIRIT 2 study is part of an international clinical development program designed to gain regulatory approval of relugolix for the treatment of moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain.

“One in ten premenopausal women have endometriosis, a condition often associated with debilitating pain, that is particularly severe during menstruation, and infertility. Currently, the standard of care for women with moderate to severe endometriosis is invasive procedures and pain medicines, including opioids, which have significant limitations. We are developing relugolix combination therapy as a single pill taken once a day with the goal of offering patients a well-tolerated and effective alternative,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Myovant Sciences. “With the completion of recruitment, we are on track to report top-line data for SPIRIT 2 in the first quarter of 2020, and data from our replicate study, SPIRIT 1, in the second quarter.”

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech-stocks-conference

Looking for great biotech companies?

 
Find new opportunities and valuable news in your free report
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Study in Children with PCDH19-Related Epilepsy
Bellerophon Halts Phase 3 Trial

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *