Myovant Sciences Finishes Patient Recruitment for Phase 3 Trial

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has announced it has finished enrolling patients in its SPIRIT 2 study, which is the first of two Phase 3 studies evaluating relugolix combination therapy for women with endometriosis-related pain.

As quoted in the press release:

The SPIRIT 2 study is part of an international clinical development program designed to gain regulatory approval of relugolix for the treatment of moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain. “One in ten premenopausal women have endometriosis, a condition often associated with debilitating pain, that is particularly severe during menstruation, and infertility. Currently, the standard of care for women with moderate to severe endometriosis is invasive procedures and pain medicines, including opioids, which have significant limitations. We are developing relugolix combination therapy as a single pill taken once a day with the goal of offering patients a well-tolerated and effective alternative,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Myovant Sciences. “With the completion of recruitment, we are on track to report top-line data for SPIRIT 2 in the first quarter of 2020, and data from our replicate study, SPIRIT 1, in the second quarter.”

