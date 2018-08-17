Isodiol International Inc. Applauds the World Health Organization on Its Recommendation That Pure CBD Should Not Be Scheduled Within International Drug Control Conventions

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLD) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD leader and innovator applauds the World Health Organization’s (WHO) historic recommendation, at the conference in Geneva, that pure CBD should not be scheduled within the International Drug Control Conventions.









Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLD) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD leader and innovator applauds the World Health Organization’s (WHO) historic recommendation, at the conference in Geneva, that pure CBD should not be scheduled within the International Drug Control Conventions.

Some key findings from the WHO:

The Kids Are All Right: “There are no case reports of abuse or dependence relating to the use of pure CBD.”

We Won’t Get Fooled Again: “No public health problems have been associated with CBD use.”

You Better, You Bet: “CBD has been found to be generally well tolerated with a good safety profile.”

My Generation: “There is no evidence that CBD is liable to similar abuse and similar ill-effects as substances…such as cannabis or THC.”

“This historic announcement by the World Health Organization will bring the much-needed education to those still skeptical or uneducated on CBD and it should help to eliminate unnecessary road blocks around the world for commercializing pure, natural CBD in the food and supplement industry,” said Marcos Agramont, Isodiol’s CEO. “We believe this announcement will allow the Company to continue to fast track its international business expansion plans.”

In the United States, passage of the 2018 Farm Bill with the Senate’s pro-hemp language will ensure the full legalization of hemp extracts and derivatives. The Company strongly urges you to send an email to your Members of Congress today urging them to permanently legalize hemp and hemp-derived CBD.

CLICK HERE to contact your members of Congress and voice your opinion on this matter.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical-grade pure, natural CBD and in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for the highest quality topical skin care and consumable products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its highest grade CBD to be designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, which was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter (OTC) and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its consumer products portfolio, and aggressively continuing international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/

Twitter: @Isodiolintlinc

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

www.isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Click here to connect with Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLD) (FSE:LB6A.F) for an Investor Presentation.