Isodiol International Inc. Applauds the FDA’s Decision to Recognize the Medical Benefits of CBD at Higher Concentrations and Announces Corporate Restructure

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator specializing in hemp-based health and wellness products, the development of pharmaceutical CBD delivery methods and the manufacturing of a pure, natural CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in finished pharmaceutical products (FPPs), applauds the FDA’s decision on the long-anticipated approval of GW Pharmaceutical’s (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidiolex for the treatment of seizures associated with two forms of epilepsy.

“Fundamentally, the approval of Epidiolex will have no legal impact on the sale of hemp-derived CBD for consumer goods. The fact that the FDA has stated that they will focus on proliferation and illegal marketing of unapproved CBD-containing products with unproven medical claims is welcomed by Isodiol, stated Marcos Agramont, Isodiol International, Inc. CEO.”

The company believes the FDA’s decision adds value to its Approved Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for finished pharmaceutical products (FPP). Much like GWPH’s product that went through this extensive approval process, Isodiol can supply those interested in developing finished pharmaceutical products or conducting clinical research studies with Cannabidiol CBD the option to utilize Isodiol’s API to save time and money.

Given that the FDA’s approval of Epidiolex raises the visibility of hemp-derived CBD products, it is even more critical that the U.S. Congress passes the Hemp Farming Act to permanently establish hemp and hemp-derived products as agricultural commodities in the United States. Isodiol encourages supporters of hemp and hemp-derived CBD to use the U.S. Hemp Roundtable’s web portal to contact their Congressmen today and urge them to support the passage of the Hemp Farming Act. CLICK HERE to send a letter to your U.S. Senators.

To better situate the Company for future growth and expansion and to maximize shareholder value, the Company intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding ordinary share capital (“Common Shares”) on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). As a result, the outstanding Common Shares of the Company will be reduced to approximately 40 million Common Shares.

This Consolidation is being completed with the intention of an up listing to a major exchange in the United States which will give the Company access to more US based retail and institutional investors. The up listing will provide the company the ability to maximize growth and capitalize on new opportunities from the developments surrounding the FDA’s recent approval and stance on CBD based medicines as well as new opportunities arising from the anticipated approval of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 that is expected to legalize hemp as an agricultural product in the United States.

The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and it is anticipated that the Consolidation will be implemented in the month of July 2018.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade pure, natural CBD and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products as was announced April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its consumer products portfolio and aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

