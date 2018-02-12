Isodiol International Inc. Announces Partnership With Europe’s Leading MMA Promotion, Cage Warriors; ISO-Sport Product Line to Commence Sales in the European Market

Isodiol International LLC (CSE:ISOL, OTC:LAGBF, FSE:LBGA.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator specializing in the development of wellness products, proudly announces that it has reached a partnership agreement with Cage Warriors, Europe’s leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion through its brand ISO-Sport. The Company will launch the European roll out of ISO-Sport™ at the Cage Warriors upcoming show in Liverpool, England on February 24th 2018, which will be aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Cage Warriors prides itself on being the proving ground for MMA’s stars of the future and has been home to some of biggest stars of MMA’s past and present, including Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, and Dan Hardy. In addition to promoting and staging shows throughout the year, Cage Warriors is also investing in the future development of the sport of MMA through its Cage Warriors Academy Network.

The Company and Cage Warriors will work together to promote ISO-Sport™ and grow the Company’s business in the European market. This sponsorship is designed to promote athlete wellness and makes ISO-Sport™ the official Partner of Cage Warriors for all sport supplements, hydration and nutrition products.

“Cage Warriors is the home to many of the best MMA fighters around the world, making this partnership an easy decision for us,” said President of ISO-Sport™, Troy Nihart. “ISO-Sport™ will begin to develop new innovative products specifically for MMA fighters to help throughout their daily lives, training and recovery process. We are excited about the tremendous amount of exposure this partnership will provide to the ISO-Sport™ brand.”

“This partnership with Isodiol is exciting,” said Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan. “Their commitment to athlete well-being has impressed us; and we will work with them to build their business in our markets – helping them develop the right products for athletes within MMA and in other European sports too.”

For more information on ISO-Sport™, please visit www.iso-sport.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical CBD drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

About Cage Warriors:

Cage Warriors is Europe’s leading and longest-running MMA promotion, and has launched the careers of many of the biggest names in the sport including Conor McGregor. Its mission is to showcase the best of European MMA and provide local heroes with a platform to achieve global greatness. Cage Warriors events are known for providing incredible atmosphere, high production values and showcasing amazing fight action from some of the toughest athletes in Europe. Shows are broadcast live on UFC fight pass, BT Sport, ViaSat, Channel Eleven and various other broadcast partners.

