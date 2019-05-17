Immutep Announces Data from Ongoing TACTI-mel Phase I Clinical Trial in Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP, ASX:IMM) has announced data related to its Part B ongoing Phase I TACTI-mel clinical study of its lead product candidate, IMP321 in patients with melanoma. As quoted in the press release: The data was presented at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019 in London on May 17, 2019 … Continued









Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP, ASX:IMM) has announced data related to its Part B ongoing Phase I TACTI-mel clinical study of its lead product candidate, IMP321 in patients with melanoma.

As quoted in the press release:

The data was presented at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019 in London on May 17, 2019 by Dr Frédéric Triebel, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Immutep. The ongoing TACTI-mel trial evaluates the combination of efti with anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in 24 patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. It is a multi-center, open label clinical trial that involves four cohorts of six patients, each cohort testing different dosages of efti, including 1 milligram (mg), 6 mg and 30 mg, in combination with pembrolizumab. Part B of the study includes a cohort of 6 patients at 30 mg of efti in combination with pembrolizumab, starting at cycle 1, day 1 and with a treatment duration of 12 months. Consistent with previous data reported at 6 months of combination treatment (March 2019), patients in Part B continue to report positive results in terms of tumour reductions after 9 months of treatment. Four patients are continuing to receive treatment. No new safety data or data from Part A of the study have been reported. The key findings from Part B are: Part B (starting cycle 1, day 1 of pembro therapy)

N=6 Overall Response Rate (ORR) 50% Disease Control Rate (DCR) 66%

