Biotech

Investing News

Immutep Announces Data from Ongoing TACTI-mel Phase I Clinical Trial in Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

- May 17th, 2019

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP, ASX:IMM) has announced data related to its Part B ongoing Phase I TACTI-mel clinical study of its lead product candidate, IMP321 in patients with melanoma. As quoted in the press release: The data was presented at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019 in London on May 17, 2019 … Continued

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP, ASX:IMM) has announced data related to its Part B ongoing Phase I TACTI-mel clinical study of its lead product candidate, IMP321 in patients with melanoma.

As quoted in the press release:

The data was presented at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019 in London on May 17, 2019 by Dr Frédéric Triebel, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Immutep.

The ongoing TACTI-mel trial evaluates the combination of efti with anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in 24 patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. It is a multi-center, open label clinical trial that involves four cohorts of six patients, each cohort testing different dosages of efti, including 1 milligram (mg), 6 mg and 30 mg, in combination with pembrolizumab. Part B of the study includes a cohort of 6 patients at 30 mg of efti in combination with pembrolizumab, starting at cycle 1, day 1 and with a treatment duration of 12 months.

Consistent with previous data reported at 6 months of combination treatment (March 2019), patients in Part B continue to report positive results in terms of tumour reductions after 9 months of treatment. Four patients are continuing to receive treatment. No new safety data or data from Part A of the study have been reported. The key findings from Part B are:

Part B (starting cycle 1, day 1 of pembro therapy)
N=6
Overall Response Rate (ORR) 50%
Disease Control Rate (DCR) 66%

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech-stocks-conference

Looking for great biotech companies?


Find new opportunities and valuable news in your free report

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Immutep Announces United States Patent Grant for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer
5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks Year-to-Date
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Biotech Stocks: Vivus on Top

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *