Ezutromid Significantly Reduced Muscle Damage in DMD Patients in 24-Week Interim Data From Summit’s PhaseOut DMD Clinical Trial

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for rare diseases and infectious diseases, today announces positive 24-week interim results from the open-label Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial, PhaseOut DMD. PhaseOut DMD is evaluating the utrophin modulator ezutromid in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“The significant reduction in muscle damage coupled with the increase in utrophin expression seen in PhaseOut DMD trial patients at 24 weeks is very encouraging as it suggests ezutromid may slow the relentless cycle of muscle fibre degeneration and regeneration that is a hallmark of DMD,” said Professor Francesco Muntoni, Director of the Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre, at the UCL Institute of Child Health and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, London, UK, and Principal Investigator in PhaseOut DMD. “These favourable interim results are certainly a step forward in the development of utrophin modulation as a treatment approach for this fatal disease in all patients with DMD.”

