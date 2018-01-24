Exalenz Bioscience Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results For the Diagnosis of Clinically Significant Portal Hypertension

Exalenz Bioscience (TASE:EXEN), a leader in developing and marketing non-invasive medical devices for diagnosing and monitoring a range of gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced that its BreathID platform, which is already commercially used as a standard of care test for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), showed positive clinical trial results in detecting clinically significant portal hypertension (CSPH) in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD).

As quoted in the press release:

“Diagnosing CSPH in NASH patients is critical for effective intervention that can prevent further loss of liver function, improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care,” said Professor Scott Friedman, Dean for Therapeutic Discovery and Chief of the Division of Liver Diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai New York. “Current invasive and complex testing methods are not widely accessible and thus, a noninvasive CSPH test is essential for meeting the needs of the large and growing population of NASH patients. Results from these studies suggest that BreathID could be the first effective, noninvasive test that would allow us to improve the management of late-stage NASH patients who are at risk for portal hypertension.”

Click here to read the full press release.