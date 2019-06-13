Entasis Therapeutics Announces Initial ETX0282 Phase 1 Results

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) has announced initial preliminary results from its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of its oral beta-lactamase inhibitor ETX0282. As quoted in the press release: The Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ETX0282 either alone or in combination with cefpodoxime proxetil, ETX0282CPDP, in healthy volunteers. The Company … Continued

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) has announced initial preliminary results from its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of its oral beta-lactamase inhibitor ETX0282.

As quoted in the press release:

The Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ETX0282 either alone or in combination with cefpodoxime proxetil, ETX0282CPDP, in healthy volunteers. The Company is developing ETX0282CPDP as an oral therapy for infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative pathogens, including ESBL-producing and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae.