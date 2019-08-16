Celgene Receives FDA Approval for INREBIC for Myelofibrosis

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved INREBIC to treat adult patients with myelofibrosis. As quoted in the press release: “The approval of INREBIC is another important milestone for Celgene and underscores our commitment to people living with blood cancers,” said Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer … Continued

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved INREBIC to treat adult patients with myelofibrosis.

As quoted in the press release:

“The approval of INREBIC is another important milestone for Celgene and underscores our commitment to people living with blood cancers,” said Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer for Celgene. “We are excited to provide INREBIC as a new treatment option that may be used in patients with myelofibrosis, including patients previously treated with ruxolitinib.”

“Myelofibrosis can cause patients to suffer in many ways, including experiencing debilitating symptoms,” said Ruben Mesa, M.D., FACP, Director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio Cancer Center MD Anderson. “There has not been a new treatment approved for this disease in nearly a decade. With INREBIC, physicians and patients now have another option available for myelofibrosis.”

The INREBIC development program consisted of multiple studies (including JAKARTA and JAKARTA2) in 608 patients who received more than one dose (ranging from 30 mg to 800 mg),1 of whom 459 had myelofibrosis,1 including 97 previously treated with ruxolitinib.1 The JAKARTA study evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-daily oral doses of INREBIC compared with placebo in patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk, primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis who were previously untreated with a JAK inhibitor, had enlarged spleens (a condition known as splenomegaly), and had a platelet count of ≥50 x 109/L (median baseline platelet count was 214 x 109/L; 16% <100 x 109/L and 84% ≥100 x 109/L).1,2 In the JAKARTA study, spleen volume was reduced by 35% or greater, when assessed from baseline to the end of cycle 6 (week 24), with a 4-week follow-up scan, in 37% (35 of 96) of patients treated with INREBIC 400 mg versus 1% (1 of 96) of patients who received placebo (p<0.0001).1 INREBIC also improved the Total Symptom Score as measured by the modified Myelofibrosis Symptoms Assessment Form (MFSAF) v2.0 diary2 (night sweats, itching, abdominal discomfort, early satiety, pain under ribs on left side, bone or muscle pain) by 50% or greater when assessed from baseline to the end of cycle 6 in 40% of (36 of 89) patients treated with 400 mg, versus 9% (7 of 81) of patients who received placebo (p<0.0001).1