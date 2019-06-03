Ceapro Starts Patient Enrollment in First-in-Human Clinical Study Assessing Beta Glucan as a Cholesterol-Lowering Agent

Ceapro (TSXV:CZO) has announced it has started patient enrollment in its comparison study testing high-medium molecular weight beta glucan as an add-on therapy in patients with hyperlipidemia. As quoted in the press release: “We are pleased with the progress of this important study and believe that it represents a significant milestone for the Company as … Continued

Ceapro (TSXV:CZO) has announced it has started patient enrollment in its comparison study testing high-medium molecular weight beta glucan as an add-on therapy in patients with hyperlipidemia.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased with the progress of this important study and believe that it represents a significant milestone for the Company as we continue our transition towards becoming a biopharmaceutical company. We believe that this innovative beta glucan product has the potential to provide a differentiated approach in a well established, multi-billion dollar and growing market,” commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. “We are extremely grateful to be working with the expert team led by Dr. Tardif at MHI and MHICC, who shares a synergistic goal in Ceapro’s contemplated sector of activities in inflammation-based diseases, metabolic syndrome and other lifestyle diseases and look forward to advancing the development of this pioneering program.”

The study will be conducted with the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) as part of the long-term collaboration announced earlier and will be led by Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, Director of the Montreal Heart Institute Research Center and Principal Investigator for this clinical trial. As previously announced, this agreement will consist of multiple projects, the first of which is this clinical study assessing Ceapro’s beta glucan as a cholesterol-lowering agent.

“We are excited to begin this study, which will hopefully provide valuable insight into a new potentially beneficial approach for patients to lower plasma cholesterol through the utilization of beta glucan as an add-on therapy to statins. We believe this therapy has the potential to provide an important treatment paradigm shift for patients and physicians,” added Dr. Tardif.