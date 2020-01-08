Catabasis to Evaluate Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

Catabasis has entered into a partnership for a Phase 2 trial of a novel NF-kB inhibitor that treats a form of muscular dystrophy.









Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) has entered into a partnership for a Phase 2 trial of edasalonexent, a novel NF-kB inhibitor that treats a form of muscular dystrophy.

As quoted in the press release:

This exploratory Phase 2 trial, which is subject to the receipt of adequate funding, is designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics and exploratory measures of function including cardiac, skeletal muscle and pulmonary function in non-ambulatory DMD patients. “We are thrilled to announce plans to expand our knowledge of edasalonexent to non-ambulatory boys and men affected by Duchenne. We recognize the urgent need for a well-tolerated treatment like edasalonexent with the potential to slow disease progression and preserve muscle function by benefitting both skeletal muscle as well as cardiac function,” said Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis. “We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Duchenne UK for this important work and appreciate their deep commitment as we work together to bring treatment options to all patients.”

