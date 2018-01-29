Canadian Drug Expert Committee Grants Positive Recommendation for Reimbursement of Galafold

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) announced that the Common Drug Review has posted the Canadian Drug Expert Committee’s positive recommendation of Galafold™ (migalastat) for listing with provincial drug formularies.

“The positive recommendation for Canadian reimbursement reflects an important endorsement of the Galafold value proposition as an oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable mutations,” stated John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

