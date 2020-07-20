“When you look at the biofarming technology, we have the capability to be able to take any active ingredient from any plant or any fruit and to be able to grow a cell with that active ingredient.”









BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC) CEO Ilan Sobel recently joined the Investing News Network to discuss the company’s unique biofarming technology and how it can be used to create plant-based products including cannabis and the company’s patented superfood product VINIA®.

BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology is designed to isolate the active ingredients from the original plant, extracting it for production in a biofarming process. The company’s biofarming technology enables the extraction of plants including the cannabis plant without the need for any solvent for extraction.

“When you look at the biofarming technology, we have the capability to be able to take any active ingredient from any plant or any fruit and to be able to grow a cell with that active ingredient. In addition, we’re able to increase the level of that active ingredient in our cell,” said Sobel. “In 21 days we’re able to grow the cells and when it gets to the appropriate weight after those 21 days we are then able to take those wet cells and convert it into a dried powder and you have a unique composition.”

Request an Investor Kit: BioHarvest Sciences

Moving forward, BioHarvest Sciences intends to pursue the development of cannabis strains that can be optimized using the company’s biofarming technology in order to produce specific remedial effects. BioHarvest Sciences has successfully created cannabis trichomes during the suspension phase, which it believes is a critical milestone towards the optimization of its biofarming process.

*Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by BioHarvest Sciences in order to help investors learn more about the company. BioHarvest Sciences is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BioHarvest Sciences and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.