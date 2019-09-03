Bellus Health Launches US$60 Million Public Offering and Files to List Shares on NASDAQ

BELLUS Health (TSX:BLU) has announced it has filed a prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus together with a proposed US$60 million public offering of its common shares and its application to list its shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under ticker symbol ‘BLU.’ As quoted in the press release: . Trading of … Continued

BELLUS Health (TSX:BLU) has announced it has filed a prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus together with a proposed US$60 million public offering of its common shares and its application to list its shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under ticker symbol ‘BLU.’

As quoted in the press release:

. Trading of the Company’s common shares is expected to commence on the Nasdaq following the pricing of the Offering. The Supplement was filed with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10, as it may be amended from time to time (the “Registration Statement”), in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes, as set out in the Supplement.

The Company also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of common shares offered in the Offering. The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Cowen and Guggenheim are acting as joint book-running managers. Baird is acting as lead manager and Bloom Burton is acting as co-manager.