Bellerophon Presents Data of Ongoing Phase 2/3 Study of INOpulse

The company will present data from Cohort 1 of its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial of INOpulse in San Antonio, Texas.









Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) has announced it will present data from its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical study of INOpulse at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) Summit 2019 taking place between November 7 and 9, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

As quoted in the press release:

“The new data further substantiate the significant improvement previously demonstrated in Cohort 1 of our ongoing iNO-PF study,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “In this analysis, INOpulse demonstrated a consistent and clinically meaningful benefit in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) across both low and intermediate/high probability of pulmonary hypertension groups. These results highlight INOpulse’s proprietary mechanism of action, which improves both pulmonary hemodynamics, as well as ventilation/perfusion matching. The improvements in MVPA, 6 minute walk distance (6MWD) and distance saturation product in the group with reduced exercise capacity were especially encouraging as it directly addresses the physical limitations that critically impact the overall quality of life in this patient population. The collective data from Cohort 1 support the potential for INOpulse to become the first approved therapy to treat patients with PH-ILD and we look forward to reporting top-line results from Cohort 2 by the end of the year.”

