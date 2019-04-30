Biotech

Investing News

BBHIC 2019, Day 1: Notes from the Floor

- April 30th, 2019

For INN, day one was full of company presentations, interviews and a panel discussion on commercial-stage healthcare companies.

Day one of the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (BBHIC) has officially wrapped up and the start of the annual show proved to be another roaring success. 

Now in its eighth year, the conference started at 9:30 a.m. EDT with the markets opening for the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

In his opening speech, Brian Bloom, CEO and co-founder of Bloom Burton & Co., said that at least 600 investors and more than 1,000 attendees from Canada, the US and Europe came to the conference, making this year the biggest gathering yet.

biotech-stocks-conference

Following the opening bell, company presentations, one-on-one prescheduled meetings and a panel discussion on investing in commercial-stage healthcare companies all took place.

The Investing News Network (INN) team was there at the show, conducting interviews and attending presentations and, of course, the panel discussion.

If you missed the show, don’t worry — we’ve got your BBHIC day one coverage right here.

As noted above, the conference started with the markets opening for the TSX and TSXV.

biotech-stocks-conference

Following market open, company presentations immediately began, including one by Zymeworks (TSX:ZYME,NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani.

Another notable presentation in the morning half of the conference came from Oncolytics Biotech (TSX:ONC,NASDAQ:ONCY).

biotech-stocks-conference

Between 12:30 p.m. EDT and 1:30 p.m. EDT, the day was split with a panel discussion called “Investing in Commercial-stage Healthcare Companies,” which was moderated by Bloom himself and featured several noteworthy panelists.

Sumner Anderson from Deerfield, Cecilia Gonzalo from Oberland Capital, 1315 Capital Co-founder Adele Oliva, JW Asset Management President and Chief Investment Officer Jason Wild and Chris York, co-head of MidCap’s Life Science and Technology Finance Group, participated in the one hour discussion.

The first question asked was about Scott Gottlieb’s tenure as US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, a position he held for two years before stepping down earlier this month.

biotech-stocks-conference

Naturally, no panel discussion would be complete without discussing drug prices, particularly in the US.

However, one of the hottest talking points was specialty pharma companies, a subject on which Wild did not shy away from expressing his opinion.

biotech-stocks-conference

Once the panel discussion concluded, company presentations in the afternoon resumed. Of note, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSX:NRI,OTCQX:NRIFF) provided an update on its migraine treatment and answered a question on its struggling stock performance.

The final company presentation INN attended was from Correvio Pharma (TSX:CORV,NASDAQ:CORV), which provided pivotal highlights for its product line.

biotech-stocks-conference

Stay tuned for our coverage of the second day of the show and after the event, including several noteworthy interviews. In the meantime, you can follow us @INN_LifeScience for live updates throughout the course of the conference, as well as the hashtag #INNatBBHIC.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

biotech-stocks-conference

