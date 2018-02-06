Pharmaceutical Investing

Akari Therapeutics Announces Completion of Phase II COBALT Trial of Coversin in Patients with PNH

• February 6, 2018
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announces additional data for its Phase II COBALT clinical trial and provides an update on other clinical trials with Coversin.

As quoted in the press release:

The final three patients enrolled in the eight patient 90-day open-label Phase II single-arm COBALT clinical trial for patients with PNH who have never received a complement blocking therapy, have now completed the trial. They had a median LDH (lactate dehydrogenase; an indicator of hemolysis) of <1.5 times the ULN (upper limit of normal) at day 28, day 60 and day 90. As previously disclosed, these three patients utilized the higher 45mg per day subcutaneous dose of Coversin.

Click here to read the full press release.

