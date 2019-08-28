Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Launch and Marketing Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) has announced a progress report and marketing update for the US launch of SYMJEPI injections. As quoted in the press release: During this back-to-school season, there is a heightened awareness of the shortage for epinephrine auto injectors. Adamis, in collaboration with Sandoz, Inc., hopes to alleviate some of the demand with their … Continued









Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) has announced a progress report and marketing update for the US launch of SYMJEPI injections.

As quoted in the press release:

During this back-to-school season, there is a heightened awareness of the shortage for epinephrine auto injectors. Adamis, in collaboration with Sandoz, Inc., hopes to alleviate some of the demand with their recently launched both doses of SYMJEPI into the hospital and retail market. Due to their efforts to broaden access for patients, nearly 90% of commercially insured people in the U.S. now have access to SYMJEPI through National and Regional Payers. To ensure access for U.S. military personnel, retirees, and their dependents, SYMJEPI has been added to the Department of Defense’s (“DOD”) Uniform Formulary for Tricare , now effective as of early August. Public records indicate the DOD’s budget for epinephrine in fiscal 2016 was more than $57 million. SYMJEPI was featured in an online USA Today article on August 14 in USA Today, “ How to protect your children from life-threatening allergies .” Other marketing efforts underway include public relations programs, product donations to underserved US patients, patient advocacy efforts, personal selling, and raising awareness through scientific and consumer journal advertising. For a more detailed list of recent SYMJEPI press and scientific articles, please visit Adamis’ website here .

Click here to read the full press release.