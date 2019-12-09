Biotech

Investing News
Search Search Active

Achillion Reports Positive Data from Phase 2 Study of Danicopan

- December 9th, 2019

The company announced results at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) has announced topline results from its Phase 2 trial of its oral small molecule factor D inhibitor danicopan (ACH-4471) in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients.

As quoted in the press release:

Data from the Phase 2 trial were presented in a poster presentation today at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL.

The primary endpoint of the trial was an increase in hemoglobin from baseline. A mean increase of 2.4 g/dL at 24 weeks of treatment was achieved in this proof-of-concept trial. Danicopan, in combination with eculizumab, resulted in a significant reduction in blood transfusions with 10 patients receiving 34 transfusions (58 units) in the 6 months prior to screening to 1 patient receiving 1 transfusion (2 units) during the 24-week trial.

“C5 inhibition, the current standard of care, is an effective treatment approach for patients with PNH. While this treatment approach shows control of intravascular hemolysis and improved overall survival, many patients remain anemic and some may continue to be transfusion dependent due to persistent extravascular hemolysis,” stated Dr. Austin Kulaskeraraj MBBS, MD, MRCP, FRCPath, lead author of this Phase 2 poster presentation at ASH and consultant hematologist at Kings College Hospital in London. “In this clinical trial, the addition of danicopan, a factor D inhibitor that addresses the extravascular hemolysis caused by PNH, to C5 inhibitor therapy resulted in a greater than 2-gram increase in hemoglobin, and significant reduction of transfusions.”

In addition to improvements in hemoglobin and transfusions, there were also meaningful improvements in markers of hemolysis including bilirubin, reticulocytes, and PNH red blood clone size (%). “The increase in PNH specific red blood cell clone size, and reduction of reticulocytes, is likely due to the prevention of C3-mediated extravascular hemolysis, a result of targeting upstream in the Alternative Pathway, while retaining the control of MAC-mediated intravascular hemolysis,” said Dr. Steven Zelenkofske, Chief Medical Officer of Achillion. “The mean increase of 11 points on the FACIT Fatigue scale, relative to the baseline on eculizumab monotherapy, demonstrates the potential impact the addition of danicopan can have on a patient’s quality of life.”

In this clinical trial, danicopan was generally well tolerated. All treatment emergent adverse events were considered mild to moderate in severity except for Grade 3 severe adverse events that occurred in two patients. Both patients had resolution of their events, remained on danicopan, and completed the study.

Click here to read the full press release.

Is the biotech market the perfect mesh between the technology and pharmaceutical market?

 
Read our FREE outlook report below!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Mer Telemanagement Leads
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: A Dispute Breaks Out in Canada
MedMen Rolls Back Retail Expansion in Key States
Columbia Care to Open Four Dispensaries in Florida

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *