Beyond Medical Technologies: Keeping Canadians Healthy and Safe

Beyond Medical Technologies (CSE:DOCT,FWB:7FM2) leverages technology to protect and satisfy the needs of Canadian citizens and to target the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market, which is expected to grow to a total of US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research. The company anticipates access to international distribution channels to quickly service regions around the world.

Considering the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to advance and scale its operations in order to support the global need for protective equipment as well. It intends to continue to build out its manufacturing facility while developing proprietary products and increasing its existing portfolio through innovations and further acquisitions. The next catalyst for Beyond Medical Technologies is to secure a NIOSH N95 certification, while also exploring the potential of establishing a sterilization service for mask re-use.

State-of-the-art 5,078 square foot manufacturing facility is based in Delta, British Columbia with access to local shipping and distribution centers

Targeting the global PPE market, expected to grow by US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research

Working to produce medical-grade masks capable of preventing the spread of airborne pathogens

Mask use has been proven by various studies to greatly reduce the reproductive number of the coronavirus

Working towards vertical integration in the medical space by establishing melt-blown polypropylene fabric production