Zelda Therapeutics Completes Enrollment for Latest Clinical Trial

Zelda Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD,OTCQB:ZLDAF) informed the market its clinical trial for medical cannabis treating insomnia completed its enrollment.

As quoted in the press release:

The insomnia trial is led by the prestigious University of Western Australia (UWA) Centre for Sleep Science (CSS) and is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a cannabinoid extract containing THC and CBD in patients with symptoms of clinically diagnosed chronic insomnia. The primary endpoint of the trial is to assess the impact of a full-spectrum cannabis extract on sleep.

This randomised, double-blinded, placebo controlled, cross over study is treating 24 patients with Zelda’s proprietary insomnia formulation and a placebo formulation delivered sublingually. The medicine for the trial has been manufactured to pharmaceutical grade GMP standards by a Europe based speciality manufacturer.

Dr. Richard Hopkins, Zelda’s Managing Director, said “This is an important milestone for the trial. I acknowledge the hard work and dedication from the team at the UWA sleep centre. Should the trial be successful, the Company will move to immediately commercialise this formulation in all major global medicinal cannabis markets.