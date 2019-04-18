World Class Retains Mackie Research Capital for Capital Markets Services

World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (“World Class” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Mackie Research Capital Corporation (“Mackie Research”) to act as financial advisor to the Company.









World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (“World Class” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Mackie Research Capital Corporation (“Mackie Research”) to act as financial advisor to the Company.

Mackie Research will provide advisory services to World Class. The Company has agreed to retain Mackie Research for an initial term of three months, and the arrangement may be extended by mutual agreement.

As part of the compensation for its services, the Company will grant 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Mackie Warrants”) to Mackie Research. Each Mackie Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.18 at any time up to 36 months following the date hereof. The Mackie Warrants are conditional on vesting if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.18 for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months of issuance.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada’s largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About World Class Extractions Inc.

The Company is a Canadian based developer of an innovative extraction process for both the hemp and cannabis industry. The Company intends to provide single step continuous flow extraction services to the hemp and cannabis industry. Using patent pending technology, the Company’s results produce higher yields and better quality crude hemp oil at faster rates. The technology allows the extraction of CBD Oil and other related extracts from wet or dried natural plants. The Company can save its clients floor space, utility drying costs, equipment and processing labour costs.

For further information please contact:

Michael McCombie

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mike@wcextractions.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) for an Investor Presentation.