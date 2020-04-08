World-Class Appoints New Board Member

World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Galloro as a director of the Company.









World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the “Company” or “World-Class”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Galloro as a director of the Company.

Michael Galloro is an accomplished financial executive with over 25 years of experience. He is a Principal at ALOE Finance (“ALOE”), a transaction services boutique firm focused on the small and mid-cap space that has worked with several go public strategies over the years in a multitude of industries. Mr. Galloro has worked closely with emerging private and publicly listed companies operating globally, and assisting with M&A, financings and corporate structuring, both in the Canadian and the US securities markets. Mr. Galloro’s experience includes holding senior officer roles and board of director positions, providing key skills to navigate the world of public markets.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class remarked, “We are very excited to welcome Michael to our Board. His extensive and influential contacts in the capital markets as well as the cannabis sector will prove to be invaluable to the Company as it expands its business in pursuit of increasing shareholder value”.

Michael Galloro commented, “I am honoured to be joining the talented World-Class team. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s business plan and working hard to deliver value to World-Class shareholders.”

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class develops, deploys and manages custom-built extraction centers for licensed cannabis and hemp processors. Utilizing its custom technology and processes, World-Class enables its licensed partners to efficiently produce high-margin cannabis and hemp concentrates and oils. Through its relationships with licensed partners, World-Class has the ability to offer toll processing of cannabis and hemp to licensed third parties that lack the expertise and equipment required to produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, Pineapple Express Delivery, a World-Class subsidiary, offers legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets in Ontario, as well as certain other provinces within Canada.

