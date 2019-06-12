True Leaf Announces Distribution Agreement with Eagle Vet

True Leaf Brands (CSE:MJ,OTCQX:TRLFF) announced an initial agreement with pet care distributor Eagle Vet to launch its products in Asia.

As quoted in the press release:

Eagle Vet distributes pet healthcare products to more than 20 countries in South East Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Under the terms of the agreement, Eagle Vet will initially introduce True Leaf products to the expanding Korean pet care market, which is estimated to grow to $4.8 billion USD by 2020 (Statista). Eagle Vet distributes to 5,000 retail stores and veterinary clinics in Korea, and to Coupang and Interpark, two of Korea’s largest e-commerce sites.

“We are excited to announce this agreement with Eagle Vet,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “Today’s announcement speaks to the level of trust True Leaf has built in the global marketplace and the international recognition we’ve achieved as a leading hemp-for-pets brand.”

True Leaf products use an innovative formula of active ingredients – anchored by hemp – to target specific pet health challenges such as calming support, hip and joint function, and the supplementation of omega-3s. The Company’s advanced formulas were developed by a team of pet industry veterans with 200+ years of collective expertise in making supplements for pets and are currently available at more than 3,500 retail stores worldwide.