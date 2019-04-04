Retraction to News Release dated April 4, 2019

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV) (OTCQB:PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), announces that, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, it hereby retracts certain statements regarding estimated annual production, valuation and harvest quantities from the Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project contained in its news release dated April 4, 2019. The presentation of this information is not consistent with requirements for the disclosure of forward looking information.









PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV) (OTCQB:PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), announces that, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, it hereby retracts certain statements regarding estimated annual production, valuation and harvest quantities from the Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project contained in its news release dated April 4, 2019. The presentation of this information is not consistent with requirements for the disclosure of forward looking information.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For further information, please contact:

PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC.

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

