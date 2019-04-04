Biotech

Investing News

Retraction to News Release dated April 4, 2019

- April 4th, 2019

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV) (OTCQB:PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), announces that, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, it hereby retracts certain statements regarding estimated annual production, valuation and harvest quantities from the Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project contained in its news release dated April 4, 2019. The presentation of this information is not consistent with requirements for the disclosure of forward looking information.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV) (OTCQB:PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), announces that, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, it hereby retracts certain statements regarding estimated annual production, valuation and harvest quantities from the Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project contained in its news release dated April 4, 2019. The presentation of this information is not consistent with requirements for the disclosure of forward looking information.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For further information, please contact:

PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC.
Deanna Kress
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+1-778-999-6063
deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Click here to connect with PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV, OTC:PRVCF, FSE:18H) for an Investor Presentation.

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Asterion Welcomes Australian Government Awarding of Major Project Status for its Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project
BriaCell’s Lead Candidate Combined With KEYTRUDA®: Strong Evidence of Rapid Additive or Synergistic Anti-Tumor Activity
BriaCell Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Incyte
BriaCell Announces Closing of Upsized & Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.97 Million

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *