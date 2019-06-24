Nutritional High Appoints Adam Szweras as CEO

Nutritional High International Inc. (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT: 2NU) has appointed Adam Szweras as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company.









Nutritional High International Inc. (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT: 2NU) has appointed Adam Szweras as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Szweras was a founder of the Company and has been active in its leadership since inception, most recently as Co-Chair of the board. Mr. Szweras is replacing Jim Frazier CEO of the Company since July 2016, who has stepped down to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Frazier has also resigned from the board of directors of the Company, but will continue working closely with Mr. Szweras in a consulting capacity focused on sales and launching of new product offerings.

Mr. Szweras co-founded Nutritional High along with David Posner, who will continue on as Chairman of the Company. Mr. Szweras is an experienced entrepreneur, securities lawyer and investment banking professional with an extensive background in corporate finance and cannabis-focused strategy development. He has grown several companies through his merchant bank, the Foundation Markets group of companies, which includes Foundation Markets Inc., a Toronto-based investment bank and Exempt Market Dealer, and FMI Capital Advisory Inc., which provides consulting and advisory services to high growth companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. Mr. Szweras is a partner with the law firm Fogler, Rubinoff LLP where he is a member of its securities law group. Mr. Szweras has served on many corporate boards throughout his career and is currently a director of several leading cannabis companies including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Harborside Inc. and Quinsam Capital Corp. Mr. Szweras is also a director of leading irrigation company Water Ways Technologies Inc.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to take a more hands-on approach and grow the Company,” commented Mr. Szweras. “We will focus our efforts on strengthening and expanding our distribution operations in California, and our manufacturing and branded products business in states we operate with a particular focus on California, Nevada and Colorado.”

Mr. Szweras added: “Our distribution business in California is our engine and we expect to invest in technology and infrastructure to improve service, dispensary reach and margins. And our manufacturing and branded products businesses will target specific emerging and high growth categories with a view to cooperative and mutually beneficial co-existence with our partners on our Calyx distribution platform. In this regard, we will seek strategic long-term relationships with key distribution customers and aggressively seek out M&A opportunities.”

“We are pleased Adam has agreed to take on this new role with Nutritional High,” said Company Chair, David Posner. “We have great confidence in his leadership qualities and will work closely with him to capitalize on strategic opportunities for the Company.” Mr. Posner added: “We appreciate Jim’s significant contribution to the success of the Company and we look forward to continuing to work with him in a new capacity as he pursues other business opportunities.”

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLÏ™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

