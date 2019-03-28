Naturally Splendid Announces Gypsy Swap

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. (“Naturally Splendid” or “NSE”) (TSXV:NSP)(OTCQB:NSPDF)(FRANKFURT:50N) announces that certain directors, officers and close associates of the Company plan to collectively sell up to 1,750,000 shares of the Company on March 29, 2019 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, and will use the net proceeds of the sales to subscribe for up to 1,750,000 units $0.14 per unit in the non-brokered private placement financing announced in the Company’s news release dated February 27, 2019.









NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. (“Naturally Splendid” or “NSE”) (TSXV:NSP)(OTCQB:NSPDF)(FRANKFURT:50N) announces that certain directors, officers and close associates of the Company plan to collectively sell up to 1,750,000 shares of the Company on March 29, 2019 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, and will use the net proceeds of the sales to subscribe for up to 1,750,000 units $0.14 per unit in the non-brokered private placement financing announced in the Company’s news release dated February 27, 2019.

The subscription of Units to insiders pursuant to the private placement is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

Naturally Splendid may pay finders an 8% fee in cash and share purchase warrants on financing subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com

604-673-9573

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Douglas Mason

CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP – TSX Venture; NSPDF – OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

