NanoSphere Closes $1.335M First Tranche of Private Placement

NanoSphere Health Sciences (CSE:NSHS) the biotechnology leader behind the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, is pleased to announce a first tranche closing of its non-brokered private placement announced November 28, 2018. Pursuant to the first tranche, the company issued 4,452,254 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $1,335,676.

Each Unit was comprised of one common share and a full purchase warrant exercisable to purchase a further common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months, subject to accelerated expiry if the company’s shares trade at or above $0.75 for 15 consecutive days. In connection with the closing, the company paid an aggregate of $22,636 in finder fees and issued 17,500 finder warrants having the same terms as the private placement warrants. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring April 15, 2019.

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences LLC, is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

NanoSphere Health’s Evolve Formula’s line, currently consists of three variations of the transdermal NanoSerum™ formula, one THC-dominant, CBD-dominant and hemp-derived CBD. All applications utilize the NanoSphere Delivery System™, for increased bioavailability, minimal wait-time and precision-metered dosing. This patented technology is the first and only advanced cannabinoid delivery system and can only be found in NanoSphere Health products. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/.

