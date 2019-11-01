MGC Pharmaceuticals Reports Update on LSE Listing

MGC Pharmaceuticals announced an increase in patient numbers and reported progress on its LSE listing in its September quarterly report.









MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) announced an increase in patient numbers and reported progress on its LSE listing in its September quarterly report.

As quoted in the press release:

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: “We have seen another period of excellent progress delivering on our ‘Seed to Medicine’ business strategy. We have achieved multiple milestones across our pharma business channels, the highlight being the continuing rapid growth of prescription numbers, doubling in just two weeks during September and continuing during October, which validates the quality and immediate patient demand for our phytocannabinoid based investigational medicinal products (IMP) and underpins our growth potential.

