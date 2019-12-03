Australia

MGC Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval for Distribution in Ireland

- December 3rd, 2019

MGC Pharmaceuticals has received formal approval from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland for the sale of CannEpil.

MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) has received formal approval from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland for the sale of CannEpil.

As quoted in the press release:

CannEpil is one of MGC Pharma’s Investigational Medicinal Product’s (IMP) to treat drug resistant epilepsy. These approvals have now been officially granted by the Irish Ministry of Health, to be one of the first cannabinoid-based medicines approved for prescription and sale under the Irish Government’s Medical Cannabis Access Programme.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: “Access to the Irish market is a key achievement for the Company. Not only does it allow MGC Pharma’s GMP certified medical products to reach more patients in need, but can be seen as a catalyst for fast-tracking follow-on approval applications to prescribe in other EU member state countries such as Germany, Austria, Italy and France. With distribution agreements already in place across Europe, we are well positioned for a quick entry to these markets following receipt of the required approvals.”

