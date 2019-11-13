MGC Pharma Receives First Government Grant for Clinical Trial

MGC Pharma announced it’s received government funding for its clinical trial with the University of Notre Dame Western Australia.









MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) announced on Tuesday (November 12) it’s received funding from the Australian Commonwealth Government for its clinical trial in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame Western Australia.

As quoted in the press release:

Key Highlights:

First AU$25,000 of the AU$50,000 Grant received

The Grant supports the CogniCann® Phase IIb clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame Western Australia

Securing the Grant demonstrates the Australian Governments’ support for the Company’s stated growing Research & Development agenda, alongside broader continued research into the therapeutic use of phytocannabinoids

The Phase IIb double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial is assessing symptoms associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

