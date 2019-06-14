Khiron Announces Changes to Leadership Team with Appointment of Wendy Kaufman as CFO

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Wendy Kaufman as CFO, effective July 2, 2019. Ms. Kaufman, a Chartered Professional Accountant, brings over 20 years of international financial experience, having served most recently as CFO at Pasinex Resources Limited.









Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Wendy Kaufman as CFO, effective July 2, 2019. Ms. Kaufman, a Chartered Professional Accountant, brings over 20 years of international financial experience, having served most recently as CFO at Pasinex Resources Limited. Ms. Kaufman has significant experience with Latin American operations, gained during her tenure as CFO at Primero Mining Corporation, and previously in her role as Vice President, Finance and Treasury at Inmet Mining Corporation, among other executive management positions.

Alvaro Torres, CEO of Khiron, stated, “On behalf of our management team and Board of Directors, I welcome Wendy to Khiron. We are confident that Wendy’s financial leadership and experience will be of great value to Khiron and our stakeholders as we continue to grow our operations and brands in Latin America and internationally.”

Ms. Kaufman will be replacing Mr. Darren Collins who has concurrently resigned his position as CFO to pursue other interests. Mr. Collins has agreed to remain with the Company for an appropriate period in a transitional role. Mr. Torres stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Khiron team, I would like to thank Darren for his invaluable contributions and leadership as the founding CFO of the company. Darren has helped to build Khiron into the company it is today. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at www.khiron.ca.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

