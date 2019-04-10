James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces New Strain Offerings

James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA) (OTC:JWCAF), is pleased to announce the addition of new strains to its dried flower collection, available through its online shop at www.jwc.ca.









James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA) (OTC:JWCAF), is pleased to announce the addition of new strains to its dried flower collection, available through its online shop at www.jwc.ca. Among the new product lineup, JWC introduces the new GrowthSTORM™ Exclusive (“GE”) strain, Wagner GE, a uniquely balanced 1:2 THC:CBD strain. Also, in response to high-demand, the THC-dominant, Holy Grail Kush, is also now returning to the online shop.

JWC has a variety of additional new genetics, which will begin cultivation over the next few months of production ramp up. Among the new clone genetics are the following strains: White Rhino, Northern Lights, Sensi Star, GrapeGod, Critical Mass, West Coast Sour Diesel, MK-Ultra, Pink Kush, King Tut, Shishkaberry, Blueberry, Hash Plant, Mother of Blueberry, Dark Helmet, Purple Afghan Kush, and Misty Kush. Furthermore, an additional twenty-three (23) new seed genetic strains will be brought into production and made available.

All of the new genetics will be offered through the medical online shop. The upcoming additional new genetics will be cultivated at JWC’s newly licensed retro-fitted expansion facility, JWC 2, located on Manitou Dr., Kitchener, ON. JWC 2 is fully equipped with the Corporation’s patent-pending GrowthSTORM™ Dual Droplet™ System, a proprietary cultivation platform, which uses two separate nutrient solutions, delivered through two distinct systems.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC’s wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licenced Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation’s website: www.jwc.ca

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding the addition for sale of new strains to the product lineup, as well as the commencement of cultivation of additional new genetics identified by name. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Filing Statement available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about this release, please contact

Nathan Woodworth, President & CEO of JWC

Email: nathan@jwc.ca

Phone: (519) 594-0144 x421

OR

George Aizpurua, Vice President of First Canadian Capital Corp.

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Phone: (416) 742-5600

