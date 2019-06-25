Geyser Brands Inc. Appoints Dr. Bin Huang to Board of Directors, Gordon Clissold as CFO

Geyser Brands Inc (TSXV:GYSR) (“Geyser Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Dr. Bin Huang to the Board of Directors, subject to approval from the TSXV Exchange.









Geyser Brands Inc (TSXV:GYSR) (“Geyser Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Dr. Bin Huang to the Board of Directors, subject to approval from the TSXV Exchange.

Dr. Huang is a seasoned life-sciences executive with experience in strategy and new business development, financing and public markets, corporate governance, as well as operations management in North America and Asia. Her work experience includes 18 years as CEO of life-sciences companies, most recently CEO of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc., senior management roles in both startups and Fortune 500 corporations, analyst and partner at a premier investment banking firm, board member of public and private companies as well as NGOs, strategic adviser to organizations and entrepreneurs. She has a proven track record in dealing with multiple stakeholders, leading cross-functional and multinational teams, communicating with boards of directors and shareholders, managing strategic partnerships including CROs and CMOs. Dr. Huang holds a PhD in cell biology (University of East Anglia, UK), Postdoctoral in plant molecular biology (Purdue University, USA), MBA in finance (University of Toronto, Canada).

“The Board of Directors are extremely pleased that Dr. Huang has accepted our offer to join our growing company” said Brad Kersch, Chairman of the Board. “Her depth of experience in life sciences and her leadership demonstrated in the corporate world, particularly in the Cannabis industry, will provide unparalleled value and oversight to the Company’s development.”

The Board of Directors also announces the resignation of David Eto from the Board, in order to take up a more operational role in the Company. More details will follow in due course.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Clissold as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately, subject to approval from the TSXV Exchange. CEO Andreas Thatcher said, “Gordon brings tremendous experience and added bench strength in both operational and financial management and we are very pleased he’s agreed to join the Geyser executive team.”

Gordon is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience as an operational and financial manager for both public and private companies. His career experience spans multiple industries that include technology, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and professional services. His management competencies encompass organizational leadership, strategic planning, corporate finance, financial modelling, ERP and financial systems implementation, internal control development, and due diligence for mergers and acquisitions.

Gordon obtained his accounting designation in 1995, was awarded the Fellowship designation in 2006, and has been awarded life membership as Chartered Professional Accountant. He is a Past President of the Certified General Accountants of BC, in addition to having served nine years as a director on their board of governors and a three-year term on the national board of CGA-Canada.

Mr. Clissold replaces Barry McKnight as Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. McKnight for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company also announces that as a result of Mr. McKnight’s departure, Jennifer Hanson will replace as the Company’s Corporate Secretary, subject to approval from the TSXV Exchange. Ms. Hanson brings over 6 years’ experience acting as Corporate Secretary for several publicly listed companies. CEO Andreas Thatcher said, “We couldn’t be happier to have Jennifer come on board in this role. She brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise.”

ABOUT GEYSER BRANDS

Geyser Brands Inc builds health-based hemp CBD consumer products in the nutraceutical, cosmetics, food & beverage and pet sectors world-wide. R & D investment in NanoFusion, a proprietary all-natural nanotechnology, delivers topical, cream, beverages and baked goods, oil, and tincture formulations with superior bio-availability and water-solubility.

Geyser Brands owns a Health-Canada approved Licensed Producer (LP) in Port Coquitlam, B.C. that holds cultivation and processing licenses and is anticipating its R & D and sales licenses. The company is exclusively focusing on leveraging these assets to provide the regulatory infrastructure for its global brands and distribution strategy, acquiring hemp- and plant-based brands and infusing them with new CBD product lines in jurisdictions where the therapeutic ingredient is legal. The company’s proprietary NanoFusion technology surrounds oils and solves for the insolubility of CBD. Geyser Brands will utilize both of its GMP- licensed facilities in British Columbia for the manufacturing and distribution of its hemp and CBD-based products internationally.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Andreas Thatcher

Director and CEO

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “appear”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “approximate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

