Interview by Danielle Edwards; article text by Bryan Mc Govern.

Fleta Solomon, managing director of pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis producer Little Green Pharma, is confident in the investment interest for the Australian cannabis market.

Solomon talked with the Investing News Network (INN) during her time at the MJBizConINTL event in Toronto. She acted as a panelist in a talk about the potential for the global hemp and cannabis opportunities.

Little Green Pharma is a producer of cannabinoid medicine in Australia, a market in which it counts with approximately 1,000 patients.

“It’s just now that we’re starting to see where Canada was probably at the beginning of 2015, which is that exponential growth in patient numbers,” she said.

While Solomon confirmed many are speculating on the potential for legalization in Australia, she said her company is focusing on the pharmaceutical side of the industry with developments in drug delivery.

“We have a lot of support from investors in Canada but, like I said, we don’t even really need to go outside of Australia, because the Australia investors are very hungry,” Solomon told INN.

The executive said the investor base in Australia is very savvy when it comes to cannabis plays and, at this point, they are aware of the real operating companies.

When asked about the relationship between Canadian companies and Australian ones, Solomon said a variety of local firms elected to secure partnerships with cannabis giants in Canada. Little Green Pharma decided not to do that so as to avoid a connection to the recreational market.

“I think for us our philosophy is the medical space… we just didn’t want to be pigeon holed with us (having) a bigger brother (into) recreational,” she said.

Similarly, the executive added Canadian investors have shown interest for the Australian cannabis investment markets.

“I think investors are very hungry, they’re very supportive. However we did see an early rise of a number of Australian listed companies that probably listed a bit too soon,” Solomon said.

In September, the firm was able to export locally grown medicinal cannabis product to Germany through a partnership with Cansativa.

Watch the interview above to hear the rest of Solomon’s comments from the cannabis event.

