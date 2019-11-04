eSense-Lab Confirms Terpene Order from UK Firm E-Quits

eSense-Lab announced a new terpene purchase order from its previously established agreement with E-Quits, a e-liquid manufacturer in the United Kingdom.









eSense-Lab (ASX:ESE) announced a new terpene purchase order from its previously established agreement with E-Quits, a e-liquid manufacturer in the United Kingdom (UK).

As per the terms of the commercial agreement with E-Quits and the previous purchase of eSense-Lab products, the Company is pleased to announce that a new order totalling 5 litres of material valued at US$12,500 has been ordered by E-Quits, based on the Company’s Super Lemon Haze product, for distribution in the United Kingdom. The material will be used over the next 3 months. The Company expects an increase in shipments of its terpene blends as e-Quits continues to expand its distribution and sales of its product. Commenting on the above announcement, eSense’s CEO Mr. Haim Cohen, stated: “The continuation of the supply of our products to e-Quits is important as it points to the continued stability in have recurring orders for our terpenes. The recurring orders for our products show the satisfaction and trust our client has in our products.”

