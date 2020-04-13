Chemesis International Inc. Appoints Josh Rosenberg as President

Josh Rosenberg, a proven executive whose experience includes global distribution & executive leadership









Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Rosenberg as President. Josh has served on Chemesis’ Board of Directors since September 2019 and has been instrumental in the restructuring and rebuilding of its operations.

Mr. Rosenberg is a seasoned corporate executive with a proven track record in global foodservice and other product distribution as well as in executive leadership. Josh led the successful buyout of Accent Food Services (“Accent”) and transitioned the enterprise to private equity ownership and management, ultimately spearheading a major strategic shift in customer strategy and company culture which resulted in Accent progressing from a single state operator to one of the largest multi-state operations in the Unattended Retail Industry. During Josh’s six years at the helm, the company increased top line revenue more than six-fold, expanded operations to cover 11 U.S. states, and grew to encompass more than 600 associates, 14,000 customers, and to service more than 750,000 customers a day.

Mr. Rosenberg was also an Executive in the Coca-Cola corporate organization (the “Coca-Cola System”), where he led a non-traditional route to market for the foodservice division of the Coca-Cola Company after heading their $700 million, multi‐channel business. Over a progressive 18-year career, Josh rose through the ranks of the Coca Cola System, starting as a merchandiser and holding roles in sales, operations, commercial strategy, and call center management.

Josh holds a Marketing degree from Madison University, completed the KPMG QuantumShift ‘Most Promising Top 40 Entrepreneurs Program’, as well as the ‘Power of Listening Leadership Program’ at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and Cornell University. Josh’s honors include being named the National Automatic Merchandising Associations’ (“NAMA”) ‘2016 Person of the Year’ and Automatic Merchandisers’ Magazine’s ‘2015 Pro to Know’.

Josh serves on several Boards of Directors, including United Strategies Group as Executive Director, and, previously, Accent Food Services as CEO/Chairman.

“I look forward to bringing my experience from the food services and mass distribution industry to provide strategic guidance to the team at Chemesis,” said Josh Rosenberg. “As the Cannabis industry evolves in the United States and globally, distribution and penetration into micro-markets will be at the fore-front of accessing the consumer base. The Company has been able to assemble an incredible portfolio of assets and I look forward to adding a global strategy to the vision.”

“Mr. Rosenberg brings incredible skills, including distribution, business management, new market penetration, and product development knowledge and expertise,” said CEO, Edgar Montero. “The remarkable experience he brings will continue to allow Chemesis to grow its business as a multi-state operator in the United States, gain distribution and penetration to markets which are currently untapped.”

Chemesis also announces the departure of Aman Parmar as President, and notes that he will remain as a Director and will also assume Chairmanship of its Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Parmar for his dedicated service as President.

The Company would also like to announce that, pursuant to its Share-Based Compensation Plan, the Board has approved the issuance of 2,500,000 Restricted Share Rights (“RSRs”) to certain directors, officers, contractors and employees of the Company. The RSRs were granted in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of the awardees on behalf of the Company, and as an inducement to retain such individuals.

