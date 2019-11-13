Cann Global Releases Replacement Cleansing Prospectus

Cann Global has moved ahead with the release of a replacement cleansing prospectus to remove restrictions on share sales issued by the company before its closing date.









Cann Global (ASX:CGB) has moved ahead with the release of a replacement cleansing prospectus to remove restrictions on share sales issued by the company before its closing date and to replace the prospectus previously released in September.

As quoted in the press release:

Pursuant to this prospectus, the company invites investors identified by the directors to apply for (Offer) to apply for up to 20,000 Shares at an issue price of AU$0.04 per share, to raise up to AU$800 (before expenses). The offer will only be extended to specific parties on invitation from the directors. Application forms will only be provided by the company to these parties. The shares offered under this prospectus will rank equally with the existing shares on issue.

