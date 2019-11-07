Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Cann Confirms Distribution Deal with Symbion

- November 7th, 2019

Cann Group announced the launch of new medical cannabis items to be sold to approved Special Access Scheme patients.

Cann Group (ASX:CAN) announced the launch of new medical cannabis items to be sold to approved Special Access Scheme (SAS) patients.

As quoted in the press release:

Cann has entered into a distribution agreement with Symbion Pty Ltd, which supplies healthcare services and products to more than 4000 retail pharmacies and 1300 hospitals throughout Australia.

Symbion will carry Cann’s full range of imported products, for supply to approved SAS patients in line with each state’s legislative requirements.

Cann CEO, Peter Crock, said the Company is now entering its commercialisation phase, having successfully established a reliable cultivation and production capability.

“We are now operating our existing Southern and Northern production facilities at full capacity, with in excess of 40 harvests now completed, and we are advancing our product manufacturing capabilities with IDT Australia.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Zelda Therapeutics Completes Enrollment for Latest Clinical Trial
Xero Subscriber Value and Gross Margins Improve, Revenue Rises
AppsVillage Signs Automated Micro-Finance Deal
Australia Invests AU$1 Billion in Grid Reliability Fund

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *