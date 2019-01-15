Bougainville Ventures Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Bougainville Ventures Inc. (“Bougainville” or the “Company”) (CSE:BOG) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FRA”) under the ticker symbol “8BV.”









Bougainville Ventures Inc. (“Bougainville” or the “Company”) (CSE:BOG) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FRA”) under the ticker symbol “8BV.” The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) under the ticker symbol “BOG”. The Company is actively pursuing an OTC listing in the United States.

CEO, Andy Jagpal Comments:

“Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step forward in the Company’s future growth internationally allowing European investors to capitalize on our ongoing expansion and opportunity in the Canadian and US cannabis markets.”

About Bougainville Ventures Inc.

Bougainville provides cannabis infrastructure and seed-to-sale services to I-502 tenant-growers leasing greenhouse facilities space and providing fully built-out, turnkey solutions and ancillary services including processing, cannabis expertise and marketing and sales resources.

For more information please visit: http://bougainvilleinc.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

BOUGAINVILLE VENTURES INC.

Andy Jagpal, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact Andy Jagpal at andy@bougainvilleinc.com or 1-844-734-8420.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BOG in light of its experience and perception of current and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BOG believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause BOG’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: discrepancies between actual and estimated results from exploration and development and operating risks, dependence on early exploration stage concessions; uninsurable risks; competition; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; currency fluctuations; defective title to mineral claims or property and dependence on key employees. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

