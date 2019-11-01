Botanix Pharmaceuticals Releases Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Botanix announced a widened product portfolio and progress in its clinical trials as a part of its quarterly activities report.









As quoted in the press release:

Key highlights

• Completed BTX 1503 Phase 2 acne clinical study with efficacy and safety results announced in October 2019 (subsequent to quarter end)

• Moving forward with preparations for BTX 1503 Phase 3 clinical program and an end-of Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA

• BTX 1204 Phase 2 atopic dermatitis study entering the final stages, with recruitment on track to be completed in 4Q CY2019 and study data in 1Q CY 2020

• Completed formulation development and pre-clinical studies of BTX 1702 for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea

