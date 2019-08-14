BevCanna Announces Successful Testing of Cannabis Powder Technology

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”), announced today that their proprietary powder ingredient, Deeper Green™, has successfully completed independent laboratory testing.









Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”), announced today that their proprietary powder ingredient, Deeper Green™, has successfully completed independent laboratory testing. Tests have confirmed that Deeper Green, and products infused with Deeper Green, will easily pass the Cannabis Compliance Regulations set in California, and will allow for reliable water-soluble infusion manufacturing processes and dosing confidence for consumers.

Deeper Green is a tasteless, odorless, water-soluble powdered ingredient, and has been proven to be a stable ingredient that when tested with THC, consistently delivers target concentrations within one batch (±0.3%) and from batch-to-batch (±0.6%). Independent laboratory testing has also confirmed that Deeper Green precisely infuses granular drink mixes (±0.4%) and ready-to-drink water beverages (±0.3%).

“The successful testing of Deeper Green is exciting in that it will extend BevCanna’s assortment of products,” said Emma Andrews, Chief Commercialization Officer at BevCanna. “As beverage experts, we’re already planning a number of ready-to-drink formulations, and we can now add powdered options to our range. We know that consumers want choice in their cannabis-infused beverages to suit various use occasions, and Deeper Green will allow us to provide that.”

Deeper Green’s powder technology also allows for a full range of cannabinoid inputs, including THC, CBD, full-spectrum extracts and hemp-based CBD.

“We’ll also commercialize Deeper Green into our in-house beverage lines and explore alternative formats,” added Andrews. “The possibilities that this tasteless, odorless water-soluble powder technology opens up are endless and we’re eager to leverage this innovative and proprietary technology.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 100-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 72M bottles per shift/per annum.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including the statements that Deeper Green, and products infused with Deeper Green, will easily pass the Cannabis Compliance Regulations set in California, and will allow for reliable water-soluble infusion manufacturing processes and dosing confidence for consumers; the successful testing of Deeper Green will extend BevCanna’s assortment of products; Deeper Green will allow the Company to provide consumers with choice in their cannabis-infused beverages to suit various use occasions; the Company’s plans to commercialize Deeper Green into its in-house beverage lines and explore alternative formats, such as edibles; the emerging cannabis beverage category; and the business plans of the Company.

These statements are based on certain assumptions regarding anticipated changes to Canadian federal legislation to legalize infused beverages; the continued normalization of cannabis-infused beverage consumption habits; the issuances of licences by Health Canada to the Company; changes to U.S. state and federal laws to permit the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products; and expectations with respect to the future growth of recreational cannabis products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The assumptions of the Company, although considered reasonable by it at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company not being issued licences by Health Canada; the United States’ Food and Drug Administration electing not to legalize and/or permit the production and sale of food products, derivatives and beverages containing cannabis or cannabis-derived products; and other risks. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) for an Investor Presentation