AusCann Makes Board Changes Official

AusCann Group Holdings (ASX:AC8) informed investors of recent appointments and changes to its board of directors.

The Company has appointed Mr Christopher Mews as a Non-Executive Director of AusCann. Mr Mews is the nominee from AusCann’s largest shareholder, Merchant Funds Management, with his appointment to be effective from 1 December 2019. Mr Mews is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Merchant Group Pty Ltd, a Perth based financial services firm that provides funds management and corporate finance services, with investment experience both in Australia and internationally in the medical cannabis sector. The Company also advises that Dr Paul MacLeman has resigned as an Executive Director of AusCann effective today.

