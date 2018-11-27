Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Confirms Medical Shipment to Czech Republic

- November 27th, 2018

Aurora Cannabis announced an export deal for medical cannabis products with a Czech pharmaceutical wholesaler.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced an export deal for medical cannabis products with aCzech Republic pharmaceutical wholesaler.

As quoted in the press release:

The initial purchase order was placed by, and products will be shipped to Czech Medical Herbs s.r.o. (“CMH”), a Czech pharmaceutical wholesaler, who will subsequently supply pharmacies throughout the country. Czech Medical Herbs is a distributor of medicinal products with a specialization in Cannabis for medical use and medicinal products based on cannabinoids.

“This supply arrangement demonstrates our ability to enter into new jurisdictions as the partner of choice in new markets with strong barriers to entry, and is testament to the strength and business execution of our European business development team,” said Neil Belot, Chief Global Business Development Officer.

Cannabis for medical purposes was regulated in the Czech Republic, a country with approximately 10 million people, in 2013 and has since been legal as a prescribed form of medication. The law allows patients a total of 180 grams of dry flower product per month, as prescribed by specialized physicians, and can be obtained using an electronic prescription form. While the country has some domestic production, product availability remains limited and importing products from federally licensed producers with EU GMP cultivation facilities, like Aurora, will continue to augment supply and help meet growing market demand.

Click here to read the full press release.

