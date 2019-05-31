Aura Announces Appointment of Al Quong to Its Board of Directors

Aura Health Inc. (CSE:BUZZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Quong to its board of directors, subject to regulatory approval.









Aura Health Inc. (CSE:BUZZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Quong to its board of directors, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Quong is an experienced finance professional, with more than 25 years of operational and advisory experience in various capacities and industries. Al is currently Chief Financial Officer for the Fovere Group of Companies, a boutique private equity firm which specializes in investments and financing within the real estate, natural & organic food and renewable energy sectors. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE:EAT) and The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY), and Assurance Senior Manager at KPMG Calgary.

In addition to joining the board, Mr. Quong will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Daniel Cohen, CEO of Aura, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Al to the board and look forward to leveraging his significant financial and operational knowledge base. We are confident that Al’s presence will help us to further drive our corporate strategy going forward.”

About Aura Health Inc.

Aura Health is building an international network of vertically integrated cannabis assets. Through an established product line of cannabis-infused edible products and oil extracts, Aura is dedicated to building a high margin downstream business in the medical marijuana sector. The Company owns 80% of Pharmadrug, a German medical cannabis and pharmaceutical distributor, as well as debt that converts to 54% equity of HolyCanna, a cultivation and nursery license holder in Israel. Aura also has a binding letter of intent to purchase CannabiSendak, the builder of a network of high-profile dispensaries in Israel.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Cohen, CEO

Aura Health Inc.

(647) 202-1824

David Posner, Chairman

Aura Health Inc.

(647) 985-6727

Deborah Honig, Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793

