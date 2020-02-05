Asterion Cannabis Officially Listed on the Australian Department of Health and Office of Drug Control

Asterion Cannabis is listed as a medicinal cannabis manufacturer and supplier on the Australian government’s Department of Health and Office of Drug Control.









Asterion Cannabis is listed as a medicinal cannabis manufacturer and supplier on the Australian government’s Department of Health and Office of Drug Control. The list dated January 22, 2020, indicates that Asterion Cannabis is, “licensed under the Narcotic Drugs Act 1967 (ND Act) to manufacture medicinal cannabis products.” Asterion Cannabis is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company that is developing a state-of-the-art 4.3-million-square-foot greenhouse facility in Southeast Queensland, Australia. The company’s focus is to be a leader in precision agriculture and to produce high-quality, low-cost and genetically-uniformed cannabis strains and products.

