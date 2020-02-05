Australia

Investing News
.

Asterion Cannabis Officially Listed on the Australian Department of Health and Office of Drug Control

- February 4th, 2020
asterion cannabis logo

Asterion Cannabis is listed as a medicinal cannabis manufacturer and supplier on the Australian government’s Department of Health and Office of Drug Control.

Asterion Cannabis is listed as a medicinal cannabis manufacturer and supplier on the Australian government’s Department of Health and Office of Drug Control. The list dated January 22, 2020, indicates that Asterion Cannabis is, “licensed under the Narcotic Drugs Act 1967 (ND Act) to manufacture medicinal cannabis products.” Asterion Cannabis is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company that is developing a state-of-the-art 4.3-million-square-foot greenhouse facility in Southeast Queensland, Australia. The company’s focus is to be a leader in precision agriculture and to produce high-quality, low-cost and genetically-uniformed cannabis strains and products.

Click here to connect with Asterion Cannabis Inc. for an Investor Presentation.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis edibles

 
Read our new report on the 2019 Lift Cannabis Business Conference
 

 

 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Glencore’s Cobalt Production Up in 2019, Guidance Down for 2020
First Cobalt CEO Trent Mell: Working Towards Primary Cobalt Production in North America
Kalium Lakes Announces Assay Results at Beyondie Potash Project
Where They Rank: Australian Mining Jurisdictions

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply